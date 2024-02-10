Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Holy Cross Crusaders
Current Records: American 13-11, Holy Cross 7-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored American last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 44-43 to the Greyhounds. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points American has scored all season.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 75-59 fall against the Leopards. Holy Cross has not had much luck with the Leopards recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-17.
Looking forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.
American took their victory against the Crusaders in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 84-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
American is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points.
Series History
American has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 24, 2024 - American 84 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Feb 11, 2023 - Holy Cross 74 vs. American 66
- Jan 05, 2023 - American 73 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Mar 01, 2022 - American 69 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Feb 14, 2022 - American 60 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Jan 26, 2022 - American 67 vs. Holy Cross 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - American 90 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2020 - American 81 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - American 86 vs. Holy Cross 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - American 66 vs. Holy Cross 49