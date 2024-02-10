Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: American 13-11, Holy Cross 7-17

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored American last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 44-43 to the Greyhounds. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points American has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 75-59 fall against the Leopards. Holy Cross has not had much luck with the Leopards recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-17.

Looking forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

American took their victory against the Crusaders in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 84-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

American is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

American has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.