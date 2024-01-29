Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Boston U. 8-13, Holy Cross 5-16

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.30

What to Know

Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston U. Terriers will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Holy Cross was not quite Lehigh's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Crusaders fell 78-72 to the Mountain Hawks. Holy Cross has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Holy Cross' loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Octave, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Octave continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Boston U.'s three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Leopards by a score of 62-48.

Otto Landrum was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Crusaders have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-13.

Holy Cross skirted past Boston U. 71-69 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Holy Cross repeat their success, or does Boston U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a 4-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..