Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: CCSU 5-3, Holy Cross 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils are taking a road trip to face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Holy Cross is hoping to do what Massachusetts couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to CCSU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. CCSU secured a 73-69 W over Massachusetts.

CCSU can attribute much of their success to Devin Haid, who posted 18 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals. Haid had some trouble finding his footing against Northeastern back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Davonte Sweatman, who had ten points plus five assists.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Holy Cross, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Friday. They escaped with a win on Wednesday against Harvard by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

Holy Cross' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaiden Feroah, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus four steals. Feroah had some trouble finding his footing against Virginia last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Max Green was another key player, scoring 18 points in addition to eight rebounds.

CCSU's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Holy Cross, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Going forward, CCSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 5-2 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the favorites on the road.

CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 78-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for CCSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Holy Cross.