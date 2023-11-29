Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Maine 4-4, Holy Cross 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Holy Cross is heading back home. They will take on the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Holy Cross was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 91-45 bruising that the Red Storm dished out on Saturday. Holy Cross found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Maine, but boy were they wrong. They were the victim of a bruising 75-56 loss at the hands of the Lions.

Their wins bumped the Crusaders to 2-5 and the Red Storm to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Holy Cross have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Holy Cross couldn't quite finish off Maine when the teams last played back in December of 2016 and fell 55-53. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Holy Cross and Maine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.