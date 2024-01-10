Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Navy 5-8, Holy Cross 3-12

What to Know

Navy has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Navy Midshipmen and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Midshipmen came up short against the Raiders and fell 80-72. Navy got off to an early lead (up 15 with 7:35 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donovan Draper, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-57 loss to the Black Knights. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with Army: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Will Batchelder, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Midshipmen's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-8. As for the Crusaders, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Navy's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Navy is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Holy Cross and Navy both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.