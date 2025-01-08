Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Navy 5-10, Holy Cross 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Center Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Sunday, Navy skirted by Lafayette 71-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Donovan Draper with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Navy got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Draper out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Austin Benigni was another key player, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-64 loss to American. The Crusaders' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Holy Cross' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joe Nugent, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds, and Max Green, who had 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Nugent a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Navy's victory bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Holy Cross, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Navy was able to grind out a solid win over Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 76-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.