Who's Playing

American @ Holy Cross

Current Records: American 10-3; Holy Cross 5-10

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a matchup against the American Eagles since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Holy Cross and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Crusaders proved too difficult a challenge. Holy Cross enjoyed a cozy 74-63 win over Navy. It took six tries, but Holy Cross can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday, taking their contest 71-55.

The wins brought Holy Cross up to 5-10 and American to 10-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

American have won nine out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.