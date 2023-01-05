Who's Playing
American @ Holy Cross
Current Records: American 10-3; Holy Cross 5-10
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a matchup against the American Eagles since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Holy Cross and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Crusaders proved too difficult a challenge. Holy Cross enjoyed a cozy 74-63 win over Navy. It took six tries, but Holy Cross can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Meanwhile, the Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday, taking their contest 71-55.
The wins brought Holy Cross up to 5-10 and American to 10-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50%.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
American have won nine out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.
- Mar 01, 2022 - American 69 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Feb 14, 2022 - American 60 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Jan 26, 2022 - American 67 vs. Holy Cross 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - American 90 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2020 - American 81 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - American 86 vs. Holy Cross 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - American 66 vs. Holy Cross 49
- Feb 21, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. American 64
- Jan 22, 2018 - Holy Cross 60 vs. American 57
- Feb 19, 2017 - Holy Cross 69 vs. American 54
- Jan 23, 2017 - Holy Cross 63 vs. American 55
- Feb 21, 2016 - American 71 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 01, 2016 - American 58 vs. Holy Cross 45