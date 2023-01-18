Who's Playing
Colgate @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Colgate 12-7; Holy Cross 6-13
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2017. Holy Cross and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Holy Cross ended up a good deal behind the Lafayette Leopards when they played this past Saturday, losing 62-48.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Colgate beat the Bucknell Bison 71-65 this past Saturday.
The Crusaders are now 6-13 while Colgate sits at 12-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Holy Cross is stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Colgate 78 vs. Holy Cross 71
- Feb 07, 2022 - Colgate 87 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Colgate 78 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Colgate 74 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Colgate 96 vs. Holy Cross 87
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colgate 95 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 23, 2020 - Colgate 90 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colgate 73 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 27, 2019 - Colgate 79 vs. Holy Cross 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colgate 74 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Mar 04, 2018 - Colgate 62 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Colgate 59 vs. Holy Cross 53
- Dec 29, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Holy Cross 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Colgate 50
- Jan 05, 2017 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Colgate 61
- Jan 24, 2016 - Colgate 76 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 65 vs. Colgate 63