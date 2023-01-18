Who's Playing

Colgate @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Colgate 12-7; Holy Cross 6-13

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2017. Holy Cross and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Holy Cross ended up a good deal behind the Lafayette Leopards when they played this past Saturday, losing 62-48.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Colgate beat the Bucknell Bison 71-65 this past Saturday.

The Crusaders are now 6-13 while Colgate sits at 12-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Holy Cross is stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Holy Cross.