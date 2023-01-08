Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-11; Holy Cross 5-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 79-70 at home and Holy Cross taking the second 68-64.

The Crusaders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 73-68 to the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Greyhounds with a 78-55 beatdown courtesy of the Army West Point Black Knights on Thursday.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is stumbling into the contest with the 39th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.6 on average. Loyola-Marylands have had an even harder time: they are 23rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won seven out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.