Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-11; Holy Cross 5-11
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 79-70 at home and the Crusaders taking the second 68-64.
Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 73-68 to the American Eagles.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Loyola-Maryland with a 78-55 beatdown courtesy of the Army West Point Black Knights this past Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Holy Cross is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is 43rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. The Greyhounds have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Ticket Cost: $27.20
Odds
The Crusaders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crusaders as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won seven out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 04, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 05, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 80 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Jan 08, 2018 - Holy Cross 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 22, 2017 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Feb 24, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Holy Cross 54