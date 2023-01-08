Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 5-11; Holy Cross 5-11

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola-Maryland winning the first 79-70 at home and the Crusaders taking the second 68-64.

Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 73-68 to the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Loyola-Maryland with a 78-55 beatdown courtesy of the Army West Point Black Knights this past Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Holy Cross is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is 43rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. The Greyhounds have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.20

Odds

The Crusaders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crusaders as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won seven out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.