Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-15, Houston Chr. 5-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Monday, the Cardinals came up short against the Lions and fell 76-64. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Lions recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Privateers on the road and fell 84-58. Houston Chr. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-16.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Huskies in their previous matchup last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.