Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-15, Houston Chr. 5-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Monday, the Cardinals came up short against the Lions and fell 76-64. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Lions recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Privateers on the road and fell 84-58. Houston Chr. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-16.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Huskies in their previous matchup last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.

  • Jan 27, 2024 - Incarnate Word 79 vs. Houston Chr. 75
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Houston Chr. 84 vs. Incarnate Word 78
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Incarnate Word 89 vs. Houston Chr. 78
  • Mar 09, 2022 - Houston Chr. 74 vs. Incarnate Word 64
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Houston Chr. 82 vs. Incarnate Word 68
  • Jan 20, 2022 - Houston Chr. 68 vs. Incarnate Word 65
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Incarnate Word 60 vs. Houston Chr. 50
  • Mar 09, 2021 - Houston Chr. 80 vs. Incarnate Word 68
  • Mar 03, 2021 - Houston Chr. 72 vs. Incarnate Word 67
  • Jan 27, 2021 - Houston Chr. 73 vs. Incarnate Word 57