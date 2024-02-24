Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Northwestern State 8-19, Houston Chr. 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While Houston Chr. couldn't quite beat the Lions on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 51-point loss they were dealt last Monday. The Huskies fell just short of the Lions by a score of 81-78. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Demons couldn't handle the Islanders on Monday and fell 72-61.

The Huskies' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-18. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 8-19.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Houston Chr.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston Chr. came up short against the Demons in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-64. Will Houston Chr. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northwestern State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..