Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Northwestern State 8-19, Houston Chr. 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While Houston Chr. couldn't quite beat the Lions on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 51-point loss they were dealt last Monday. The Huskies fell just short of the Lions by a score of 81-78. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Demons couldn't handle the Islanders on Monday and fell 72-61.

The Huskies' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-18. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 8-19.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Houston Chr.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston Chr. came up short against the Demons in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-64. Will Houston Chr. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northwestern State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..

  • Jan 15, 2024 - Northwestern State 69 vs. Houston Chr. 64
  • Feb 02, 2023 - Northwestern State 94 vs. Houston Chr. 76
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Northwestern State 82 vs. Houston Chr. 63
  • Feb 10, 2022 - Houston Chr. 76 vs. Northwestern State 69
  • Feb 03, 2022 - Northwestern State 97 vs. Houston Chr. 87
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Northwestern State 86 vs. Houston Chr. 80
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Houston Chr. 99 vs. Northwestern State 93
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Northwestern State 93 vs. Houston Chr. 79
  • Jan 05, 2020 - Northwestern State 106 vs. Houston Chr. 79
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Houston Chr. 92 vs. Northwestern State 54