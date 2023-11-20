Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: UTSA 1-3, Houston Chr. 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Sharp Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Friday, the Roadrunners came up short against the Bobcats and fell 72-62.

UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from Christian Tucker, who scored 16 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Less helpful for UTSA was Adante' Holiman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Houston Chr.'s previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers on Wednesday. Houston Chr. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Roadrunners bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

UTSA didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Houston Chr. in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, but they still walked away with a 86-82 win. Will UTSA repeat their success, or does Houston Chr. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UTSA has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 6 years.