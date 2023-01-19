Who's Playing
Incarnate Word @ Houston Christian
Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-12; Houston Christian 6-12
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies won both of their matches against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last season (82-68 and 74-64) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Huskies and Incarnate Word will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.
After constant struggles on the road, Houston Christian has finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, winning 90-81.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Incarnate Word as they fell 75-71 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday.
Houston Christian is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Huskies' win brought them up to 6-12 while the Cardinals' defeat pulled them down to an identical 6-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
Odds
The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Incarnate Word.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Houston Christian 74 vs. Incarnate Word 64
- Feb 24, 2022 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Houston Christian 68 vs. Incarnate Word 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - Incarnate Word 60 vs. Houston Christian 50
- Mar 09, 2021 - Houston Christian 80 vs. Incarnate Word 68
- Mar 03, 2021 - Houston Christian 72 vs. Incarnate Word 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Incarnate Word 57
- Mar 04, 2020 - Houston Christian 88 vs. Incarnate Word 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Incarnate Word 84 vs. Houston Christian 82
- Mar 06, 2019 - Houston Christian 118 vs. Incarnate Word 111
- Jan 30, 2019 - Houston Christian 96 vs. Incarnate Word 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston Christian 102 vs. Incarnate Word 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Houston Christian 84 vs. Incarnate Word 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Incarnate Word 82 vs. Houston Christian 77
- Mar 05, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 86
- Feb 22, 2016 - Incarnate Word 97 vs. Houston Christian 91