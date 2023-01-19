Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Houston Christian

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-12; Houston Christian 6-12

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies won both of their matches against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last season (82-68 and 74-64) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Huskies and Incarnate Word will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Christian will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, Houston Christian has finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, winning 90-81.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Incarnate Word as they fell 75-71 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday.

Houston Christian is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Huskies' win brought them up to 6-12 while the Cardinals' defeat pulled them down to an identical 6-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston Christian have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Incarnate Word.