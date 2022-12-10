Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Houston Christian

Current Records: UTRGV 5-4; Houston Christian 3-7

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Sharp Gymnasium at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The Houston Christian Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while the Vaqueros will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between UTRGV and the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UTRGV falling 90-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Huskies at home against the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals on Tuesday as the team secured a 100-33 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UTRGV is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UTRGV is now 5-4 while Houston Christian sits at 3-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vaqueros are 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vaqueros are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.