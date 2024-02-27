Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Cincinnati 16-11, Houston 24-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

Houston is 10-0 against the Bearcats since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Houston will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Bears.

Houston can attribute much of their success to J'Wan Roberts, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and six steals. Another player making a difference was L.J. Cryer, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats lost to the Horned Frogs on the road by a decisive 75-57 margin on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

The Cougars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-3 record this season. As for the Bearcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 16-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-8 against the spread).

Odds

Houston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won all of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last 4 years.