Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Dayton 3-1, Houston 5-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Houston Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dayton Flyers at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at TD Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Cougars beat the Utes 76-66.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was J'Wan Roberts out in front who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Emanuel Sharp was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Flyers earned a 88-81 victory over the Red Storm on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Dayton.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nate Santos, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was DaRon Holmes II, who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 5-0. As for the Flyers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Houston will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Houston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.