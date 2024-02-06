Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Okla. State 10-12, Houston 19-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Fertitta Center. Okla. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Okla. State was handed a 29-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Wildcats on Saturday. The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Wildcats. The victory was just what Okla. State needed coming off of a 83-54 defeat in their prior matchup.

Okla. State relied on the efforts of Quion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Small didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Jayhawks on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Houston's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 78-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jayhawks. Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from L.J. Cryer, who scored 24 points. Another player making a difference was J'Wan Roberts, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 10-12. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-3.

Okla. State came up short against the Cougars in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 72-61. Can Okla. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Okla. State.