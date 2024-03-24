Who's Playing

Current Records: Texas A&M 18-13, Houston 28-3

The Houston Cougars and the Texas A&M Aggies will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The Cougars pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Aggies.

In what's become a running theme this season, Houston gave their fans yet another huge victory on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Longwood 86-46 on the road. The victory was just what the Cougars needed coming off of a 69-41 loss in their prior match.

Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was L.J. Cryer, who scored 17 points along with two steals. Cryer didn't help Houston's cause all that much against Iowa State last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Damian Dunn was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They strolled past Nebraska with points to spare, taking the game 98-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Wade Taylor IV led the charge by going 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 5 assists. Taylor IV has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrece Radford, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Houston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 31-4 record this season. As for Texas A&M, their win bumped their record up to 21-14.

Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Texas A&M when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. Will Houston repeat their success, or does Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.