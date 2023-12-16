Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Texas A&M 7-3, Houston 10-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a holiday battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Toyota Center. Houston's defense has only allowed 49.7 points per game this season, so Texas A&M's offense will have their work cut out for Texas A&M.

Houston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 89-55 win at home. Houston might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won six contests by 31 points or more this season.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Emanuel Sharp led the charge by scoring 25 points along with three steals. Sharp set a new season high mark in points with 25. The team also got some help courtesy of L.J. Cryer, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas A&M last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Texas A&M let down their fans at home.

Despite the defeat, Texas A&M had strong showings from Manny Obaseki, who scored 21 points, and Andersson Garcia, who scored six points along with 14 rebounds. Garcia set a new season high mark in rebounds with 14. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Wade Taylor IV's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

The Cougars' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-0. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.09 points. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.