Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 1-0, Houston 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Cougars at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 111-46 victory over the Knights at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-23.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their matchup on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Warhawks 84-31 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Houston did.

Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Damian Dunn led the charge by earning 18 points. Emanuel Sharp was another key contributor, earning 20 points.

The Islanders and the Cougars both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday.