Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: West Virginia 5-8, Houston 13-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Fertitta Center.

West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Ohio State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Buckeyes by a score of 78-75.

RaeQuan Battle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Patrick Suemnick was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Quakers, posting a 81-42 win at home. The result was nothing new for Houston, who have now won eight matches by 31 points or more so far this season.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Shead out in front who scored 14 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Joseph Tugler, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-0.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.