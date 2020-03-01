Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Houston
Current Records: Cincinnati 18-9; Houston 21-7
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the #25 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. Cincinnati has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Houston should be prepared for a fight.
It was a close one, but last week Cincinnati sidestepped the Wichita State Shockers for a 67-64 win. Cincinnati's guard Jarron Cumberland filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points along with five boards.
Speaking of close games: Houston was just a bucket short of a victory two weeks ago and fell 60-59 to the Memphis Tigers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Houston had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard DeJon Jarreau had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Cincinnati is now 18-9 while Houston sits at 21-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati comes into the game boasting the 12th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. The Cougars are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 4.9 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.50
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 11 games against Houston.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Houston 62
- Mar 17, 2019 - Cincinnati 69 vs. Houston 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 85 vs. Cincinnati 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Houston 65 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Houston 55
- Feb 15, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. Cincinnati 62
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cincinnati 80 vs. Houston 70
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cincinnati 65 vs. Houston 47
- Jan 07, 2017 - Cincinnati 67 vs. Houston 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Houston 59
-
