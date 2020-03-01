Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Houston

Current Records: Cincinnati 18-9; Houston 21-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bearcats and the #25 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. Cincinnati has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Houston should be prepared for a fight.

It was a close one, but last week Cincinnati sidestepped the Wichita State Shockers for a 67-64 win. Cincinnati's guard Jarron Cumberland filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points along with five boards.

Speaking of close games: Houston was just a bucket short of a victory two weeks ago and fell 60-59 to the Memphis Tigers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Houston had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard DeJon Jarreau had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Cincinnati is now 18-9 while Houston sits at 21-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati comes into the game boasting the 12th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.9. The Cougars are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 4.9 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.50

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 11 games against Houston.