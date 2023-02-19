Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 20-6; Houston 24-2
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Memphis and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-61 at home and the Cougars taking the second 71-53.
Memphis escaped with a win on Thursday against the UCF Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Elijah McCadden (16 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.
Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, taking their contest 80-65. Four players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Sasser (20), forward Jarace Walker (14), guard Jamal Shead (13), and guard Tramon Mark (11).
The Tigers are now 20-6 while the Cougars sit at 24-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them first in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.
- Mar 13, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. Memphis 53
- Mar 06, 2022 - Memphis 75 vs. Houston 61
- Feb 12, 2022 - Memphis 69 vs. Houston 59
- Mar 13, 2021 - Houston 76 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 07, 2021 - Houston 67 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 08, 2020 - Houston 64 vs. Memphis 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Houston 59
- Mar 16, 2019 - Houston 61 vs. Memphis 58
- Jan 06, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. Memphis 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Memphis 91 vs. Houston 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. Houston 67
- Feb 10, 2016 - Houston 98 vs. Memphis 90