Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 20-6; Houston 24-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Memphis and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-61 at home and the Cougars taking the second 71-53.

Memphis escaped with a win on Thursday against the UCF Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Elijah McCadden (16 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.

Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, taking their contest 80-65. Four players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Sasser (20), forward Jarace Walker (14), guard Jamal Shead (13), and guard Tramon Mark (11).

The Tigers are now 20-6 while the Cougars sit at 24-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them first in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.