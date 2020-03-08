Watch Houston vs. Memphis: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 21-9; Houston 22-8

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the #21 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 68-60 this past Thursday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to forward Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points along with three blocks, and guard Tyler Harris, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Marcus Sasser had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Tigers are now 21-9 while Houston sits at 22-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them first in college basketball. Houston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.75

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Houston have won four out of their last seven games against Memphis.