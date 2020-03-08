Watch Houston vs. Memphis: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Houston vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 21-9; Houston 22-8
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers and the #21 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Sunday at Fertitta Center. The Tigers should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 68-60 this past Thursday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to forward Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points along with three blocks, and guard Tyler Harris, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Marcus Sasser had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-12 shooting.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Tigers are now 21-9 while Houston sits at 22-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them first in college basketball. Houston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.75
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won four out of their last seven games against Memphis.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Houston 59
- Mar 16, 2019 - Houston 61 vs. Memphis 58
- Jan 06, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. Memphis 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Memphis 91 vs. Houston 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. Houston 67
- Feb 10, 2016 - Houston 98 vs. Memphis 90
Watch This Game Live
-
