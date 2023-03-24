Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Houston

Regular Season Records: Miami (Fla.) 27-7; Houston 33-3

What to Know

The #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the #2 Houston Cougars are set to clash at 7:15 p.m. ET March 24 at T-Mobile Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Indiana Hoosiers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) captured a comfortable 85-69 win. Their guard Isaiah Wong looked sharp as he had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston took down Auburn 81-64. Houston can attribute much of their success to guard Tramon Mark, who had 26 points along with nine boards.

Miami (Fla.) is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hurricanes rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. But the Cougars have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.