Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Houston

Regular Season Records: Miami (Fla.) 27-7; Houston 33-3

What to Know

The #2 Houston Cougars and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to clash at 7:15 p.m. ET March 24 at T-Mobile Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Auburn Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Houston proved too difficult a challenge. The Cougars captured a comfortable 81-64 win. Their guard Tramon Mark looked sharp as he had 26 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) took down the Hoosiers 85-69. Miami (Fla.)'s guard Isaiah Wong was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them first in college basketball. But the Hurricanes rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.