Watch Houston vs. Michigan online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

What a tournament it's been so far, and we're only just getting started. The action continues on Saturday with second round games that are sure to pack a wallop.

Michigan and Houston both faced off against double-digit seeds in the first round, and both had long stretches where they struggled. For Houston, it came against a solid San Diego State team, whereas for Michigan, it came against a Montana team that should not have given it the trouble it did.

Both will try to bounce back strong as, lucky for them, the score resets to 0-0. Michigan will try to find its shooting, while Houston will need to hit the glass harder to beat the Wolverines.

Michigan is trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. Houston, meanwhile, is coming off its first tournament win in the school's history.

The AAC member has no intentions of stopping there, but postseason Michigan just keeps finding ways to win.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 3 seed Michigan



Michigan might be coming off of the worst win in Day One of the NCAA Tournament, and it's lucky that its game got pushed back so some people were asleep for it. The Wolverines won 61-47 after a final two minutes that felt like an eternity. They will need Moritz Wagner to continue his trend from last year and play much better in the second round than he did in the first, and coach John Beilein might want to have his guys shoot better from the charity stripe on Friday as well, as Michigan went just 14-of-22 from the free-throw line.

About No. 6 seed Houston

Houston was not shy in announcing that it would live and die by the play of Rob Gray. Gray put up 39 to lead Houston past San Diego State, while the rest of the team combined for 28. He'll need some help to beat Michigan. Gray's game-winner against SDSU came with 1.1 seconds on the clock, but if Houston doesn't give Gray some support it will be difficult to get a chance for those late-game heroics.

Viewing Information

Location : Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Date : Saturday, March 17 -- Approx. 9:40 p.m. ET



: Saturday, March 17 -- Approx. 9:40 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

