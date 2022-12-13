Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-4; Houston 9-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will be on the road. They will square off against the #1 Houston Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fertitta Center. North Carolina A&T will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Carolina A&T strolled past the UNCG Spartans with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 73-56.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-65 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Marcus Sasser had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Houston's defeat took them down to 9-1 while North Carolina A&T's victory pulled them up to 4-4. A win for Houston would reverse both their bad luck and North Carolina A&T's good luck. We'll see if Houston manages to pull off that tough task or if the Aggies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.