Who's Playing
North Carolina A&T @ No. 1 Houston
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-4; Houston 9-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will be on the road. They will square off against the #1 Houston Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fertitta Center. North Carolina A&T will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.
North Carolina A&T strolled past the UNCG Spartans with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 73-56.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-65 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Marcus Sasser had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Houston's defeat took them down to 9-1 while North Carolina A&T's victory pulled them up to 4-4. A win for Houston would reverse both their bad luck and North Carolina A&T's good luck. We'll see if Houston manages to pull off that tough task or if the Aggies keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.