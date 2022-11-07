Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ No. 3 Houston

What to Know

The #3 Houston Cougars and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Fertitta Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cougars were 32-6 last year and made it as far as the Elite Eight before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 50-44. Meanwhile, Northern Colorado was on the positive side of .500 (22-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, good for first in college basketball. Less enviably, Northern Colorado was 14th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 76.9 on average (bottom 96%). The good news for Northern Colorado, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.