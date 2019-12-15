Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma State 7-2; Houston 6-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Cougars will meet up at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fertitta Center. Oklahoma State's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Houston hopes will continue.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Cowboys prevailed over the Wichita State Shockers 80-61 last week. G Lindy Waters III (11 points), F Cameron McGriff (10 points), and F Yor Anei (9 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas-Arlington Mavericks last Wednesday, winning 71-63. Houston G Nate Hinton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Oklahoma State isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Cowboys have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Houston's win lifted them to 6-2 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.90

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.