Who's Playing
South Florida @ Houston
Current Records: South Florida 7-9; Houston 16-1
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #1 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of 2016. South Florida and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
South Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Wichita State Shockers, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 70-66 to Wichita State. Despite the loss, South Florida got a solid performance out of center Russel Tchewa, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tchewa has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston strolled past Cincinnati with points to spare, taking the game 72-59. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jarace Walker (21), guard Marcus Sasser (16), forward J'Wan Roberts (14), and guard Tramon Mark (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Marcus Sasser has had at least three steals.
The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
South Florida's loss took them down to 7-9 while Houston's victory pulled them up to 16-1. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on Jarace Walker, who had 21 points along with five boards. South Florida will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 13 games against South Florida.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Houston 74 vs. South Florida 55
- Jan 05, 2022 - Houston 83 vs. South Florida 66
- Feb 28, 2021 - Houston 98 vs. South Florida 52
- Feb 10, 2021 - Houston 82 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 12, 2020 - Houston 62 vs. South Florida 58
- Jan 26, 2020 - Houston 68 vs. South Florida 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 71 vs. South Florida 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. South Florida 60
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 63 vs. South Florida 40
- Dec 28, 2017 - Houston 79 vs. South Florida 60
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 70 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. Houston 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Houston 73 vs. South Florida 67