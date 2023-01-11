Who's Playing

South Florida @ Houston

Current Records: South Florida 7-9; Houston 16-1

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #1 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of 2016. South Florida and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fertitta Center. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Wichita State Shockers, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 70-66 to Wichita State. Despite the loss, South Florida got a solid performance out of center Russel Tchewa, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tchewa has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston strolled past Cincinnati with points to spare, taking the game 72-59. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jarace Walker (21), guard Marcus Sasser (16), forward J'Wan Roberts (14), and guard Tramon Mark (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Marcus Sasser has had at least three steals.

The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

South Florida's loss took them down to 7-9 while Houston's victory pulled them up to 16-1. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on Jarace Walker, who had 21 points along with five boards. South Florida will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 13 games against South Florida.