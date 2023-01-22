Who's Playing

Temple @ Houston

Current Records: Temple 11-9; Houston 18-1

What to Know

The Temple Owls are 2-10 against the #1 Houston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Temple and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Temple and the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Temple wrapped it up with a 73-58 win at home. Temple can attribute much of their success to guard Damian Dunn, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Houston was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Tulane Green Wave 80-60 on Tuesday. The Cougars' guard Marcus Sasser did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

The Owls are now 11-9 while Houston sits at 18-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Temple has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Houston's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.30%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 12 games against Temple.