Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

Current Records: Tulane 17-7; Houston 25-2

What to Know

The #2 Houston Cougars are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Cougars and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Houston netted a 72-64 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Houston was forward J'Wan Roberts, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Roberts has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-66. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jalen Cook, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five boards.

The Cougars are now 25-2 while the Green Wave sit at 17-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.7. But Tulane enters the contest with 82.3 points per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Tulane.