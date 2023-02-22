Who's Playing
Tulane @ Houston
Current Records: Tulane 17-7; Houston 25-2
What to Know
The #2 Houston Cougars are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Cougars and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Houston netted a 72-64 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Houston was forward J'Wan Roberts, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Roberts has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-66. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jalen Cook, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five boards.
The Cougars are now 25-2 while the Green Wave sit at 17-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.7. But Tulane enters the contest with 82.3 points per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
Series History
Houston have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Tulane.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Houston 80 vs. Tulane 60
- Mar 12, 2022 - Houston 86 vs. Tulane 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Houston 81 vs. Tulane 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Houston 73 vs. Tulane 62
- Mar 12, 2021 - Houston 77 vs. Tulane 52
- Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 83 vs. Tulane 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Houston 71 vs. Tulane 50
- Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 75 vs. Tulane 62
- Feb 17, 2019 - Houston 85 vs. Tulane 50
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Tulane 42
- Jan 17, 2018 - Tulane 81 vs. Houston 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - Houston 91 vs. Tulane 62
- Jan 24, 2017 - Houston 65 vs. Tulane 51
- Mar 11, 2016 - Tulane 72 vs. Houston 69
- Feb 17, 2016 - Houston 82 vs. Tulane 69
- Jan 05, 2016 - Houston 63 vs. Tulane 45