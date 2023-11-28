Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-0, Howard 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

Cincinnati has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Howard Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Cincinnati has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 24 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Yellow Jackets 89-54 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Cincinnati did.

Viktor Lakhin was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Mountaineers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 87-83 win.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 5-0 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This will be Howard's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 10.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

