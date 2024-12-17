Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Drexel 7-4, Howard 5-6

What to Know

What to Know

Howard will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Drexel Dragons at 3:30 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Howard's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with UNCW on Saturday. Howard walked away with an 88-83 win over UNCW. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bison.

Howard's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Marcus Dockery led the charge by going 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus seven assists. Those seven assists gave Dockery a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Joshua Strong, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Howard was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNCW only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Drexel beat Albany 77-70 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drexel to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cole Hargrove, who earned seven points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Drake, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points.

Howard's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Drexel, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their third straight on the road.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Howard has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've made 37.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Howard and Drexel pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Drexel is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Drexel is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

