Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Morgan State 9-16, Howard 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Howard Bison and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Burr Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Howard on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-68 to the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Morgan State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-58 to the Hornets. Morgan State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 11-15. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 9-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, the Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard came up short against the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, falling 85-79. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.

  • Jan 27, 2024 - Morgan State 85 vs. Howard 79
  • Feb 20, 2023 - Morgan State 89 vs. Howard 76
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Howard 88 vs. Morgan State 56
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Howard 68 vs. Morgan State 66
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Howard 91 vs. Morgan State 82
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Morgan State 89 vs. Howard 83
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Morgan State 68 vs. Howard 58
  • Feb 25, 2019 - Howard 75 vs. Morgan State 69
  • Jan 15, 2019 - Morgan State 89 vs. Howard 86
  • Feb 05, 2018 - Morgan State 97 vs. Howard 61