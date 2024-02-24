Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Morgan State 9-16, Howard 11-15

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Howard Bison and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Burr Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Howard on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-68 to the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Morgan State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-58 to the Hornets. Morgan State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 11-15. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 9-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've only made 29.7% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, the Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard came up short against the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, falling 85-79. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.