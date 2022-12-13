Who's Playing

Florida International @ Howard

Current Records: Florida International 4-4; Howard 4-8

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Burr Arena at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Panthers came up short against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles last week, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, the Howard Bison came up short against the VCU Rams on Sunday, falling 70-60. Despite the loss, Howard got a solid performance out of guard Bryce Harris, who had 13 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida International is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Florida International against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Florida International is now 4-4 while Howard sits at 4-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 13th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.