Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Howard

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-9; Howard 15-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will be on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Maryland-Eastern Shore as they fell 76-73 to the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Maryland-Eastern Shore has let down their home crowd.

Speaking of close games: Howard escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Delaware State Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 86-85.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to lose this next one by 6. If their 13-5-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Hawks are now 14-9 while the Bison sit at 15-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.7. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Howard have won ten out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.