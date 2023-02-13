Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Howard
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-9; Howard 15-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will be on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Burr Arena. Howard will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for Maryland-Eastern Shore as they fell 76-73 to the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Maryland-Eastern Shore has let down their home crowd.
Speaking of close games: Howard escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Delaware State Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 86-85.
Maryland-Eastern Shore is expected to lose this next one by 6. If their 13-5-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The Hawks are now 14-9 while the Bison sit at 15-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.7. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents an average of nine steals per game, the 362nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Howard have won ten out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 82 vs. Howard 73
- Feb 14, 2022 - Howard 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Howard 72 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Mar 02, 2020 - Howard 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Jan 04, 2020 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Howard 72 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
- Jan 07, 2019 - Howard 79 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 39
- Feb 12, 2018 - Howard 84 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 56
- Jan 27, 2018 - Howard 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 75
- Feb 27, 2017 - Howard 79 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Howard 74 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 66
- Feb 16, 2016 - Howard 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 74
- Feb 01, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 85 vs. Howard 67