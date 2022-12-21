Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Howard

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 5-7; Howard 6-8

What to Know

The Howard Bison and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at Burr Arena. The Bison will be strutting in after a victory while Mount St. Mary's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Howard didn't have too much trouble with the Harvard Crimson on the road on Sunday as they won 66-54.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday, falling 68-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Howard is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Howard is now 6-8 while the Mountaineers sit at 5-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison are stumbling into the matchup with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. Mount St. Mary's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Bison are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won both of the games they've played against Howard in the last eight years.