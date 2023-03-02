Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ Howard
Current Records: Norfolk State 20-9; Howard 18-12
What to Know
The Howard Bison will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Howard and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Burr Arena. The Bison are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
It was a close one, but on Monday Howard sidestepped the South Carolina State Bulldogs for an 82-78 victory.
Speaking of close games: Norfolk State was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 76-75 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Howard is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Howard is now 18-12 while the Spartans sit at 20-9. The Bison are 10-7 after wins this year, and Norfolk State is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Howard.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Howard 86 vs. Norfolk State 84
- Mar 03, 2022 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Howard 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Howard 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Howard 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Howard 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Howard 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Howard 98 vs. Norfolk State 95
- Feb 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Howard 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Howard 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Howard 53
- Feb 25, 2017 - Norfolk State 73 vs. Howard 65
- Feb 29, 2016 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Howard 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Norfolk State 99 vs. Howard 92