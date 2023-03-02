Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Howard

Current Records: Norfolk State 20-9; Howard 18-12

What to Know

The Howard Bison will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Howard and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Burr Arena. The Bison are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

It was a close one, but on Monday Howard sidestepped the South Carolina State Bulldogs for an 82-78 victory.

Speaking of close games: Norfolk State was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 76-75 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Howard is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Howard is now 18-12 while the Spartans sit at 20-9. The Bison are 10-7 after wins this year, and Norfolk State is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Howard.