Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Howard

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the North Carolina Central Eagles will be on the road. North Carolina Central and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Burr Arena. North Carolina Central lost both of their matches to Howard last season on scores of 74-75 and 67-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

North Carolina Central entered their contest against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Carolina Central was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 59-58 to Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Meanwhile, the Bison strolled past the Coppin State Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 90-76.

North Carolina Central is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central is now 10-9 while Howard sits at 12-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central comes into the game boasting the 19th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.8. Less enviably, the Bison are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last ten games against Howard.