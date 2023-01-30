Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Howard

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-19; Howard 13-10

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Howard Bison and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Burr Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 58-55 at home and Howard taking the second 72-62.

The North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bison proved too difficult a challenge. Howard had just enough and edged out North Carolina Central 71-67.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State lost to the Norfolk State Spartans on the road by a decisive 82-68 margin.

Howard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bison's victory brought them up to 13-10 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 3-19. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. South Carolina State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.70% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State have won five out of their last eight games against Howard.