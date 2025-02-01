Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Idaho 9-12, Idaho State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Idaho is 2-8 against Idaho State since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Idaho will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating Weber State, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. Idaho came out on top against Weber State by a score of 82-74 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Idaho State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday.

Idaho's win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Idaho State, they pushed their record up to 8-10 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Idaho skirted past Idaho State 55-53 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.