Who's Playing

Denver @ Idaho State

Current Records: Denver 2-1; Idaho State 1-2

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will square off against the Denver Pioneers at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Reed Gym. Idaho State will be seeking to avenge the 79-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 25 of 2015.

The Bengals ended up a good deal behind the Utah Utes when they played on Monday, losing 70-58. Kolby Lee (15 points) and Brock Mackenzie (13 points) were the top scorers for Idaho State.

Meanwhile, Denver was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 73-69 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Idaho State is expected to win a tight contest. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.