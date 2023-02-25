Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Idaho State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 22-7; Idaho State 10-19

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals are 3-10 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym.

The Bengals netted a 65-55 win over the Idaho Vandals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, winning 89-82.

Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 13-13 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Idaho State to 10-19 and the Eagles to 22-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bengals and Eastern Washington clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.