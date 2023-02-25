Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Idaho State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 22-7; Idaho State 10-19
What to Know
The Idaho State Bengals are 3-10 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym.
The Bengals netted a 65-55 win over the Idaho Vandals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, winning 89-82.
Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Idaho State, who are 13-13 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Idaho State to 10-19 and the Eagles to 22-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bengals and Eastern Washington clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Eastern Washington 81 vs. Idaho State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Idaho State 72
- Jan 24, 2022 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho State 63
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 03, 2021 - Idaho State 68 vs. Eastern Washington 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - Eastern Washington 100 vs. Idaho State 75
- Dec 30, 2019 - Idaho State 75 vs. Eastern Washington 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Eastern Washington 91 vs. Idaho State 62
- Dec 31, 2018 - Eastern Washington 65 vs. Idaho State 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho State 77
- Jan 12, 2017 - Eastern Washington 92 vs. Idaho State 85
- Mar 03, 2016 - Idaho State 75 vs. Eastern Washington 71