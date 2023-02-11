Who's Playing

Montana State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Montana State 17-9; Idaho State 9-16

What to Know

A Big Sky battle is on tap between the Montana State Bobcats and the Idaho State Bengals at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to Montana State for now since they're up 10-2 across their past 12 matchups.

The Bobcats came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-63.

Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 69-61.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.