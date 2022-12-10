Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Idaho State

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 7-4; Idaho State 3-7

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Reed Gym. The Bengals will be strutting in after a win while St. Thomas (MN) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Idaho State netted a 61-53 victory over the Montana-Western Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the game between St. Thomas (MN) and the Montana State Bobcats on Thursday was not particularly close, with St. Thomas (MN) falling 82-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Idaho State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

St. Thomas (MN)'s loss took them down to 7-4 while Idaho State's win pulled them up to 3-7. We'll see if the Tommies can steal the Bengals' luck or if Idaho State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.