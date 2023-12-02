Who's Playing

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-4, Idaho 3-4

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

The Cal Poly Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. Cal Poly pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Vandals.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mustangs beat the Spartans 81-77.

Among those leading the charge was Kobe Sanders, who scored 22 points. Another player making a difference was Paul Bizimana, who scored 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Vandals had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Pioneers on Wednesday.

The Mustangs' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Vandals, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

While only Cal Poly took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Idaho is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Idaho is a 3-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vandals, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Cal Poly has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Idaho.