Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Montana State 12-16, Idaho 11-17

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Idaho is heading back home. They and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Idaho will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Idaho has not done well against the Lumberjacks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vandals came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 86-76. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, as Idaho's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Montana State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 66-63.

The Vandals' win bumped their record up to 11-17. As for the Bobcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-16 record this season.

Idaho beat the Bobcats 81-75 in their previous meeting on February 3rd. Will Idaho repeat their success, or do the Bobcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Idaho is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.